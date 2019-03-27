Gokey, Sharon Lynn On Friday, March 22, 2019, Sharon Lynn Gokey, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at the age of 77, at Linden Grove Communities, Mukwonago, WI. Sharon was born on April 2, 1941 in Milwaukee, WI to Charles and Edith Gokey. On April 28, 1962, she married Gerald Lee Mandick. They raised one daughter, Manette. She was very proud of her daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughters and felt blessed to have them as part of her life. Anyone who knew her surely remembers her infectious laugh and how her smile could light up a room. Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Charles, her mother, Edith, her husband, Gerald, and her siblings, Charles, Charlotte, Marie, Harriet, Alma and Dorothy. She is survived by her daughter, Manette (Greg) Kohler, her granddaughters, Marissa and Nyah, several cousins and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, March 29th, Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Rd, Hales Corners, 5-7pm with a service at 7pm. Sharon's faith in God was strong and we know she will be watching over us all from heaven. Contributions to , https://www.stjude.org.



