Sharon Lynn Scherrer Notice
Scherrer, Sharon Lynn (Nee Radke) Joined her husband Louis Walter Scherrer in Eternal Life on June 17, 2019 at 78 years of age. She is survived by her 5 children, Todd, Keith, Wendy (Bob) Bruss, Gwen (Duane) Reeves and Raymond (June); 7 grandchildren Donovan, Brandon, Brittni, Melina, Evan, Hailey, and Adam; 1 great-grandchild, Aubrianna and also "Grandma" to Vanessa and Ciara. Also survived by many close friends and family. Gathering at Krause Funeral Home Brookfield, on Saturday, June 22, from 2-3:45pm. Memorial service at 4pm.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019
