Scherrer, Sharon Lynn (Nee Radke) Joined her husband Louis Walter Scherrer in Eternal Life on June 17, 2019 at 78 years of age. She is survived by her 5 children, Todd, Keith, Wendy (Bob) Bruss, Gwen (Duane) Reeves and Raymond (June); 7 grandchildren Donovan, Brandon, Brittni, Melina, Evan, Hailey, and Adam; 1 great-grandchild, Aubrianna and also "Grandma" to Vanessa and Ciara. Also survived by many close friends and family. Gathering at Krause Funeral Home Brookfield, on Saturday, June 22, from 2-3:45pm. Memorial service at 4pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019