Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Sharon M. Einarson Notice
Sharon M. Einarson

Wind Lake - (Nee Mellonig)

Found peace on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Loving mom of Jeffrey, Jodi (Russell) Kiekhefer. Proud grandma of Sara. Also survived by special companion Mike Miscikowski, other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held from 5PM-7PM Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the FUNERAL HOME (15250 W. National Ave. New Berlin, WI 53151), with a funeral service to follow at 7PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
