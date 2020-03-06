|
|
Sharon M. Einarson
Wind Lake - (Nee Mellonig)
Found peace on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Loving mom of Jeffrey, Jodi (Russell) Kiekhefer. Proud grandma of Sara. Also survived by special companion Mike Miscikowski, other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held from 5PM-7PM Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the FUNERAL HOME (15250 W. National Ave. New Berlin, WI 53151), with a funeral service to follow at 7PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020