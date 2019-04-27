|
Mellema, Sharon M. Sharon M. Mellema 77 of Ridley Park, died April 23, 2019 at Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor. Born in West Allis, Wisconsin, she lived in Milwaukee before moving to her late residence 47 years ago. She was the first female Lector at the The Church of St. Madeline where she was a member for the past 47 years and was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan. Sharon was wife of the late George R. Mellema, her husband of 46 years who died in 2005; mother of the late Annemarie Mellema and Karalyn "Karie" Mellema; and daughter of the late Edward and Bernice Wrobleski Kempke. She is survived by her children, Michael G. (Kelley), Kenneth P. (Christine), David C. Mellema and Laurie A. Kiehne (Emil); her brothers, Kenneth Kempke (Kathy) and Robert Kempke (Judy); also, eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Funeral Mass and burial were held Friday, April 26, 2019. Donations to The Church of St. Madeline, c/o 110 Park St. Ridley Park, PA 19078. Online condolences: www.whitelutttrell.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 27, 2019