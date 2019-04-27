Services
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
(610) 532-9606
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
8:45 AM - 9:45 AM
The Church of St. Madeline
400 Morton Ave.
Ridley Park , PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of St. Madeline
400 Morton Ave.
Ridley Park, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Mellema
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon M. Mellema

Notice Condolences Flowers

Sharon M. Mellema Notice
Mellema, Sharon M. Sharon M. Mellema 77 of Ridley Park, died April 23, 2019 at Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor. Born in West Allis, Wisconsin, she lived in Milwaukee before moving to her late residence 47 years ago. She was the first female Lector at the The Church of St. Madeline where she was a member for the past 47 years and was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan. Sharon was wife of the late George R. Mellema, her husband of 46 years who died in 2005; mother of the late Annemarie Mellema and Karalyn "Karie" Mellema; and daughter of the late Edward and Bernice Wrobleski Kempke. She is survived by her children, Michael G. (Kelley), Kenneth P. (Christine), David C. Mellema and Laurie A. Kiehne (Emil); her brothers, Kenneth Kempke (Kathy) and Robert Kempke (Judy); also, eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Funeral Mass and burial were held Friday, April 26, 2019. Donations to The Church of St. Madeline, c/o 110 Park St. Ridley Park, PA 19078. Online condolences: www.whitelutttrell.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
Download Now