Sharon M. Nowak
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon M. Nowak

Milwaukee - (Nee Bullion). Passed away peacefully on May 29th, 2020 at the age of 66 years young. Wife of Duane Nowak. Further survived by sister Chris (Sam), nieces Jennifer (James) and Jessica (Carlton), great nephews Drake, Ethan, and Jacob, and many friends.

Sharon loved getting together and going to the zoo once a year with her nieces.

Service will be held at a later date.

"Girl power forever."






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved