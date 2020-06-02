Sharon M. NowakMilwaukee - (Nee Bullion). Passed away peacefully on May 29th, 2020 at the age of 66 years young. Wife of Duane Nowak. Further survived by sister Chris (Sam), nieces Jennifer (James) and Jessica (Carlton), great nephews Drake, Ethan, and Jacob, and many friends.Sharon loved getting together and going to the zoo once a year with her nieces.Service will be held at a later date."Girl power forever."