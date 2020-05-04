Sharon Mae Gates



Called Home to Jesus on Friday, May 1st, 2020 at the age of 82. Mom of James Behr and Judith (Michael) Janda. Grandma of Cindy and Mandy, great-grandmother of 4. Beloved sister Rita (the late Russ) Cieszynski. Also survived by other relatives and friends.



Funeral service will be held at All Saints Lutheran Church, Oak Creek, at a later date.



Memorials to All Saints Lutheran Church appreciated.

















