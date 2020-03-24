|
Sharon Marie Orgish
Sharon Marie Orgish, of Milwaukee, Wi., 75 passed away February 15, 2020 at Zilber Hospice, Wauwatosa, Wi. following a long illness. She was born to her late parents, Stephen A. Orgish and Erminie J. (nee Grassman) Orgish at Stevens Point, Wisconsin on October 3, 1944., where she spent her youth. Sharon was also preceded in death by her sister, Stephanie Ann Safford, of Rochester, Minn., her grand niece, infant Holly Bannach, grand nephew, Gerald (J.B.) Branski, brother-in-laws, Larry Bannach, Don Hancock and Bill Hunt both of Nashville, Tn. Sharon is survived by her daughter, Jeanine Marie Davis of Huntington Beach, CA., whom she loved deeply. her grandson, Nolan Davis. Beloved sisters, Patricia Jean Bannach of Milwaukee, Wi., and Mary Corrine Hancock Hunt of Nashville. Tn. Raymond Jurkowski, her companion who lovingly cared for her so she could remain in her apartment longer. Also the tender care of her niece, Jill (Bannach) Hamilton, a host of nieces, nephews, grand and great nieces and nephews, friends, especially her life time friend, Dinah Lacaze. She was employed by Anderson & Anderson Law offices in her early years, she later moved to Nashville, Tn., and was employed by Telco Research. She had the opportunity to meet country stars when the company hosted receptions. She later moved back to Milwaukee. Growing up, Sharon was an avid debater in school, she loved a good story, reading, keeping up with world events and campaigning for Jack and Bobby Kennedy with our parents, Willie Nelson and as a child collecting china horses. Sharon will be deeply missed. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Nashville, Tn. Interment will be in Springhill Cemetary next to our parents, sister Stephanie Ann Safford and brother-in-law Wm. Don Hancock. "TO LIVE IN THE HEARTS YOU LEAVE BEHIND IS NOT TO DIE."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020