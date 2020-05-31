Sharon R. KalalBrookfield - (nee Albrightson) was called home to the Lord on May 27, 2020 at the age of 90.She will be dearly missed by her husband of 70 years, Dick Kalal; son Ken (Cheryl) Kalal and daughter Kari (Joe) Buishas; granddaughters Kelsey and Haley Kalal, Kathryn (Chris) York and grandson Luke (Ashley) Buishas; great-grandchildren Ruby, Jackson, Emma and Levi; and brother Bob (Pat) Albrightson; as well as many more family and friends.Services for Sharon will take place on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Becker Ritter Funeral Home (14075 W North Ave, Brookfield, WI). A visitation for family and friends will take place from 9:00am until time of service at 11:00am.