Sharon S. McAbee
Milwaukee - Went home to the Lord on Oct. 13, 2019. Age 77 years. Loving mom of the late Carrie McAbee. Proud grandma of Logan and Ireland McAbee-Thomas. Dear aunt of Shelly (Paul Husom) Vig, Diane Vig, Cheryl (Marty Nusbaum) Vig, and Cindy (Chris) Rathbun. Dear sister of the late Barbara Vig. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation for Sharon will be held Sat. Oct. 26 at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Flowers, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, WI from 1:30 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 2 PM. Inurnment will follow the service at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019