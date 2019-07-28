|
Schmidt, Sharon Sharon "Sherry" Jean Schmidt was born on November 10th, 1940 and passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 24th after a brave 9 year battle with Alzheimer's. A loving wife of 58 years to Paul, mother to 6 children and 7 grandchildren, she was a perpetual care-taker even in her last days at Azura Memory Care, Oconomowoc. Sherry put everything she had into everything she did and it showed through her passions which included reading, music, gardening, boating, cooking, traveling, spoiling her grandchildren, sunsets on Lac La Belle and a good cup of coffee. Sherry had a servant's heart and strong work ethic, volunteering at St. Charles Parish for decades and serving as president of the Association for Retarded Citizens in WI. She graduated from WCTC in late life and became the administrative assistant to the President of the School. Thank you to the invaluable employees and residents of Azura Oconomowoc & Hometown Hospice, who became part of Sherry's family. Sherry is survived by her husband Paul, her siblings Barbara Sheele (Watertown), Donald & Sabine Fazendin (Germany), her children Heidi & Patrick Morgan (Janesville) Cynthia Echendu (Chicago) Matt and Jennifer Schmidt (Neenah) and MaryJo Schmidt (Waukesha) her grandchildren Tricia, Tim, Anastasia & JP Morgan, Sophia Echendu, Eli & Macy Schmidt, her sister-in-law Bette & Richard Meihsner, and nieces and nephews; Scott, Roger, Michael, Sandra, Michelle, Rick and Jackie. A funeral will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at St. Jerome's in Oconomowoc, WI; visitation at 9:30am and Mass at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wisconsin are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019