|
|
White, Sharon Sharon entered into eternal life peacefully, surrounded by her family on April 29, 2019 at the age of 64. Preceded in death by her parents Nancy and William Thomas, son Jonathan and brother James. Cherished mother of Ashley; proud grandmother of Alijah; dear sister of Tommy(Denise), Tim(Vicky), Sue, Jeff and Brian. Also loved by nephews Steven, Tommy Jr., Benny, Cameron and Brandon and nieces Desiree and Selena, dear friends Rita, Tina, Mary, Hettie and many other relatives and friends. Sharon was a devoted mother who passed on her love of family. She will truly be missed. Rest in Peace. Private services to be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019