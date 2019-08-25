|
Strong, Sharryn A. (Nee Salamone) At peace on July 30, 2019. Loving mother of Monica Strong, Gregory Strong, Kimberley (the late Mitchell) Muckerheide and Eric Strong. Cherished grandmother of Mishan (Josh), Megan (Anthony), Zachary, Joshua (Kim), Isaiah (Darby), Marlissa (Crispian), Ezekiel, Michael (Kristin), Deven, Tyler and Raquel. Great-grandmother of Mitchell, Cailin, Felicity, Aviana, Shayne, Rocco, Michael, Hazel, Solomon, Sylvia, Savannah, Titus, Gage and Hanna. Eldest sister of 11: Victoria, Diane, (the late) Anthony, Patricia, (the late) Victor, Robert, Mary, Cathy, Victor Jr. and (the late) Gina. Adored cousin, aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 31st at Bushy's Pub & Grill, S67W14831 Janesville Rd, Muskego, WI 53150, beginning with a memorial from 2pm to 3pm followed by lunch. Please visit https://www.hartsonfuneral home.com to view the online memorial.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019