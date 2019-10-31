|
|
Sheila Cavanaugh
Wauwatosa, Wisconsin - Sheila D. Cavanaugh passed away to be with the Lord on October 29, 2019 at the age of 88. A resident of Wauwatosa, WI, Sheila was born in Kenosha, WI on September 15, 1931. Daughter of the late Hubert and Helen (nee Riley) McQuestion. She has joined her beloved husband, Thomas Sr.and departed siblings Joe, Raymond, Marjorie, Kathleen, Leo, Jim, Hugh and Claire.
Sheila was married to Thomas Edward Cavanaugh in Shorewood, WI on June 30, 1954. Employed by Casey Goseman Company and Shorewest Realty, she retired in 2008 to enjoy being with her family and friends.
Sheila is survived by Thomas (Suzanne) Cavanaugh, Laurie (John) Miller and Martha Cavanaugh. A beloved grandmother of Stephanie (Sean) McLerran, Brad (Brittanie) Cavanaugh, Meagan (Bryan) Baker, John (Rachel) Cavanaugh, Emily Cavanaugh and Matt Cavanaugh, Luke (Jennifer) Braun, Robert Braun, Joseph Miller, Helen Miller, Thomas Sachs, Shannon Sachs, 18 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews .
Preceded in death by daughter, Sheila Braun and a granddaughter, Andrea Braun.
Sheila had a zest for life, a warm smile and a hearty laugh. She loved to play bridge, golf and travel. Her most favorite time spent was being with family and friends. Sheila was an active member of St. Bernard Parish, where she volunteered throughout the years.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at ST. BERNARD PARISH, 1500 N. Wauwatosa Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI 53213. Visitation at the church, prior to the funeral Mass is from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Bernard Parish School. 1500 N. Wauawtosa Ave, Wauwatosa, WI. 53213.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019