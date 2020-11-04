1/1
Sheila E. Hoppe
Sheila E. Hoppe

Village of Raymond - (Nee Sawchuk) The Lord embraced an Angel on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 age 54. Beloved wife of Greg. Dear mother of Greg Jr., Justin (Kacie) and Brandon. Grandmother of Kennedy. Daughter of William and Carol Sawchuk. Sister of Curt Sawchuk and Brenda (Richard) Vanderhoof. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from Noon until the time of Mass of Christian burial 2PM at ST. MATTHEWS PARISH (9303 S Chicago Rd, Oak Creek).






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
ST. MATTHEWS PARISH
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
ST. MATTHEWS PARISH
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
