Sheila F. Redel
1937 - 2020
Sheila F. Redel

Milwaukee - (nee Eichner) Found peace Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Age 82. Beloved wife of the late Eugene C. Redel. Loving mom of Shari (Bryan) Preuss and Dan (Judy) Redel. Dear grandma of Caleb, Zoe, Lea, Christa, John and Allison. Further survived by her sisters, Karen Mortenson and Darlene (Gordon) Friedrich. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her brother, Gary Eichner and her brother-in-law, Lee Mortenson.

Visitation Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 4:00pm until Time of Memorial Service at 5:30pm at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa. Private interment Valhalla Memorial Gardens, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Juvenile Diabetes, the American Heart Association or the charity of your choice appreciated.

Sheila was born December 5, 1937 in Milwaukee to John and Lucille Eichner. She graduated from Milwaukee Teacher's College and taught Middle School for the Milwaukee Public Schools. After raising her family, she continued to substitute teach for MPS. Along with her husband, Eugene she was a part-time resident of Post Lake and a long-time member of Bethany Calvary United Methodist Church in Wauwatosa. Sheila will be missed by all who knew her. Cancer still sucks.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
04:00 - 05:30 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
MAY
27
Memorial service
05:30 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
