Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Sheila O'Connor
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Robert Catholic Church
corner of N. Farwell Ave and E. Capitol Dr
Shorewood, WI
Sheila J. O'Connor


1930 - 2019
O'Connor, Sheila J. Peacefully passed away on August 22, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved daughter of the late Ralph and Delores (nee Frederick) O'Connor. Dear sister of the late Phillip F. O'Connor. Survived by loving cousins, relatives, and friends. Sheila lived a fulfilling life. She graduated from Divine Savior High School and Mount Mary College. After graduation she worked in the laboratory at St. Mary's Hospital in 1953. Sheila retired in 1995 finishing her career 42 years later in 1995 as the Director of St. Mary's Laboratories. January 1, 1964, Sheila became the first single woman to join North Shore Country Club and was a member until her death. She especially loved spending time on the golf course and was the Women's Club Champion 17 years in a row, 1965-1981. Sheila was resident of Milwaukee's East Side for over 70 years, and long-time member at St. Robert's Parish. Mass of Christian Burial for Sheila will be celebrated at St. Robert Catholic Church, on the corner of N. Farwell Ave and E. Capitol Dr in Shorewood, on Thursday, September 5, at 10:30AM. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery will be private for the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
