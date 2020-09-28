1/
Sheila Peterke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheila Peterke

Germantown - (nee Williams) age 69, Sept. 22, 2020. Loving mother of Michele (David) Shannon and the late Lawrence. Proud grandmother of Amber (Erik) Garncarz and Cody Shannon. Further survived by siblings: Ronald (Vicky) Williams, Sharon Gregovich, Gordon (Sharon) Williams and Mary, nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. Memorial services Thurs, Oct 1st at 7 pm at the funeral home with visitation from 5pm until services.

SCHMIDT FUNERAL HOME

N168W20135 Main St, Jackson, (262) 677-4993 www.schmidtfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home - Jackson
N168 W20135 Main Street
Jackson, WI 53037
(262) 677-4993
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt Funeral Home - Jackson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved