Sheila Peterke
Germantown - (nee Williams) age 69, Sept. 22, 2020. Loving mother of Michele (David) Shannon and the late Lawrence. Proud grandmother of Amber (Erik) Garncarz and Cody Shannon. Further survived by siblings: Ronald (Vicky) Williams, Sharon Gregovich, Gordon (Sharon) Williams and Mary, nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. Memorial services Thurs, Oct 1st at 7 pm at the funeral home with visitation from 5pm until services.
