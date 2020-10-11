Sheilean (Shelly) Lynn Taylor-Braun
(Nee Burbey), age 52, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Edward Braun. Loving mother of Brian (Shawna) Taylor, and Matthew Braun. Daughter of Valerie Lutzen and the late Robert Lutzen. Step mother of Aaron Braun and Leah Braun. Daughter-in-law of Viktor and Edith Braun. Sister-in- law of Debbie and Mike Kolb, and Chris Braun. Sister of Kristin (Gary) Notham. Aunt of Natalie and Nick Notham. Also included are Aunt Renee (Jim) Skudlarczyk, Uncles Terry (Lori) Frank, Joseph (Gail Perszewski) Frank. Cousins, Sheline (Tom,Jack,Ryan,Kenny) Cieczka and Libby (Brandon,Max) Schmidt. Special relationship, Carol (Ron) Klafka who was Shelly's first baby sitter and her family who are really considered relatives of the whole family. Further survived by many other family and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 17 at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield from 1PM until time of Funeral Service at 2:30PM. Funeral will be live streamed, please check www.schramkafuneralhome.com
for details and link.
From Valerie her mom - Shelly always put her husband and children first no matter what happened. She was a strong woman but very sensitive internally. Shelly, her sister Kris and I were very close and had a loving relationship always enjoying the special times we had together. We always had a special bond with our private conversations. She would befriend anyone and help if anything was needed, She loved animals and had many pets throughout her life. She loved to draw and was very artistic. She also enjoyed music, reading, camping, baking. She was an excellent cook. One of my special memories of love is our annual marathon Christmas cookies bake weekend. We would bake up to 100 dozen cookies to give away to family and friends. We were quite a team in spite of some grumbling of Kris, Natalie, Shawna, Sheline and Brian who had to do the fancy decorating. She had many talents and skills but mostly her priority was family. I loved her deeply! I will treasure every minute of life God gave her to me.
From Ed her husband - Shelly was a beautiful, smart, out-spoken, funny, hardworking and incredibly strong woman. Despite more than her share of life's trial and tribulations, she persevered in moving forward along the journey of discovering who she truly was. Ultimately she succeeded..... Shelly was a thoughtful loving mother and her children were central to her life. She was a loyal and fierce protector of her sister. She was a loving and genuinely grateful daughter to her mother and father. She was caring for all her extended family and the consummate "I got your back" person to her close friends. For Shelly, family and close friends were everything to her and their well-being were her absolute priority. Along this process Shelly found peace, self-acceptance, content, comfort, serenity and how to love and how to be loved, truly and genuinely. The totality of her life is a testament, though difficult and rare, these things are possible to be found.
From Kris her sister - For those friends that we have not personally been able to contact, it is with a broken heart that I am sharing that we have lost one of the strongest women very unexpectedly on Sunday. Shelly was not only my sister, she was my protector. Shelly just celebrated her third anniversary of being cancer free from her journey with breast cancer. As a cancer survivor she reached out to others who are just starting their journey with love and support. She had a big heart and would do anything for someone in her circle of family and friends. Life was much easier knowing she had my back no matter what. Our lives will never be the same without her.