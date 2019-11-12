Services
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4457
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shelby Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shelby S. Griffin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shelby S. Griffin Notice
Shelby S. Griffin

Shelby S. Griffin, age 77, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Angels Grace Hospice. She was born in Merrill, Wisconsin to Clarence and Mildred Sell.

Shelby is survived by her husband, Jim; her children, Kim Lathrop, Sandy (Doug) Ortiz, Amy (Jeff) Bourdo; her grandchildren, Kate and Julia Lathrop, and Lauren and Makenna Ortiz; her sister, Christine Bell. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Shelby, above all, was a dedicated wife, mother and grandma, who's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She also loved traveling, gardening and reading.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Avenue, Oconomowoc, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Memorials are suggested to Angels Grace Hospice and the .

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shelby's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pagenkopf Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline