Shelby S. Griffin
Shelby S. Griffin, age 77, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Angels Grace Hospice. She was born in Merrill, Wisconsin to Clarence and Mildred Sell.
Shelby is survived by her husband, Jim; her children, Kim Lathrop, Sandy (Doug) Ortiz, Amy (Jeff) Bourdo; her grandchildren, Kate and Julia Lathrop, and Lauren and Makenna Ortiz; her sister, Christine Bell. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Shelby, above all, was a dedicated wife, mother and grandma, who's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She also loved traveling, gardening and reading.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Avenue, Oconomowoc, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Memorials are suggested to Angels Grace Hospice and the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019