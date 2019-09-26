Services
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Home Cemetery
3705 S. 43 St.
Milwaukee, WI
Sheldon "Shelley" Burchman M.D.

Sheldon "Shelley" Burchman M.D.
Sheldon "Shelley" Burchman, M.D.

- - September 24, 2019, age 91 years of Mequon, formerly of Fox Point. Preceded in death by wife Hinda Burchman, daughter Lori Burchman, sister Grace Borowitz, and brother Leonard Burchman. Survived by his son Philip (Robyn) Burchman and grandson Brian Burchman. Dr. Burchman was an Emeritus Professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Graveside services 11 AM Friday, September 27, 2019 at Second Home Cemetery, 3705 S. 43 St., Milwaukee. Memorial contributions to Jewish National Fund would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 26, 2019
