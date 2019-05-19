|
Wajer, Shelley A. Entered into Heaven on Mon., May 13, 2019 at the age of 64. Lovingly survived by her brother, John (Karen) Wajer and the special person in her life, Tim Wiese. She is further survived by her aunt, Bev Neustaedter; uncle, Dave Kaye other relatives, friends and four legged furry friends. Shelley was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Donna. A very heartfelt thank you to Tim, for his longtime companionship and later the compassionate care of Shelley; to Karen, for all her help and loving support and the staff at Froedtert Hospital. Per Shelley's wishes, no services will be held; the family asks you remember her with kind thoughts and your memories. Shelley may have been tiny in stature, but her Heart was very big.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019