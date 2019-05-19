Services
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
11030 West Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-6060
Resources
More Obituaries for Shelley Wajer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shelley A. Wajer

Notice Condolences Flowers

Shelley A. Wajer Notice
Wajer, Shelley A. Entered into Heaven on Mon., May 13, 2019 at the age of 64. Lovingly survived by her brother, John (Karen) Wajer and the special person in her life, Tim Wiese. She is further survived by her aunt, Bev Neustaedter; uncle, Dave Kaye other relatives, friends and four legged furry friends. Shelley was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Donna. A very heartfelt thank you to Tim, for his longtime companionship and later the compassionate care of Shelley; to Karen, for all her help and loving support and the staff at Froedtert Hospital. Per Shelley's wishes, no services will be held; the family asks you remember her with kind thoughts and your memories. Shelley may have been tiny in stature, but her Heart was very big.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline