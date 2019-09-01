|
|
|
Shelley D. Schaffer
Milwaukee - Schaffer, Shelley D. passed away Aug. 25, 2019 at the age of 70. Preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Shirley (nee Kushner). Dear partner for 40 years of the late Claude Vander Veen. Loving sister of Stephanie Schaffer and Leslie Schaffer. Further survived by other dear relatives and friends. A graveside funeral service was held at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Lincoln, NE. Memorial contributions to ASPCA, Sierra Club or appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019