Shelley R. Lucchesi
Shelley R. Lucchesi

West Allis - Born to Eternal Life November 17, 2020 at the age of 55 years. Beloved wife of Dean Lucchesi. Loving sister of Lynn (Donald) Grohall. Aunt of Nicholas (Kate) Grohall and Andrew (Eliza) Grohall. Great-Uncle of Klaus, Gillian and Easton. Sister-in-law of Lisa (Dennis) Thompson and Mary (Lori), Dennis, Mike, the late Paul and the late Dominic Lucchesi. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Saturday at the funeral home 9:30 am until time of services. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Schaff Funeral Service
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Schaff Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
