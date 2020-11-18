Shelley R. LucchesiWest Allis - Born to Eternal Life November 17, 2020 at the age of 55 years. Beloved wife of Dean Lucchesi. Loving sister of Lynn (Donald) Grohall. Aunt of Nicholas (Kate) Grohall and Andrew (Eliza) Grohall. Great-Uncle of Klaus, Gillian and Easton. Sister-in-law of Lisa (Dennis) Thompson and Mary (Lori), Dennis, Mike, the late Paul and the late Dominic Lucchesi. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Saturday at the funeral home 9:30 am until time of services. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery.