Hochman, Sherman W. Sherman W. Hochman passed away Feb. 7 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Sophie Hochman (nee Primakow). Loving brother of Gina Price, and the late Max Hochman (Frieda), Sara (Dave Siegel), Blanche (Irv Switzky), and Estelle (Irv Finkler). Father of Julie (Greg Wolfe) of Davis, CA and Gary (Anne Varco) of Santa Rosa, CA. Grandfather, uncle, and great-uncle to many. Funeral service on Sunday, Feb. 10 in Davis, California. Memorial contributions made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association are deeply appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019