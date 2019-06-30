|
Philleo, Sherry Mae Sherry Mae Philleo went home to Jesus on June 14th 2019 at age 69. Sherry was born to Wayne and Norma Perkins on January 25th 1950 in Antigo, WI. Sherry joins her parents and brother Brett in heaven. She was a loving wife to Gerald Philleo. A loving mother to Kelli (John) Stanford (Philleo) and Brett (Abby) Philleo. Loving grandmother to Piper Philleo, Gus Philleo and Harrison Stanford. Also survived by her siblings Pat, Pam, Jerry and Tracy. In addition to being a dedicated wife and loving mother, Sherry also enjoyed baking, reading her Bible, volunteering and witnessing to others. She held an unwavering faith in God her entire life. Sherry loved to have fun and was supportive of her kids and their activities. Sherry's family is honoring her with a celebration of life gathering with family. Exodus 23:20 "See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019