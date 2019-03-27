|
|
Balfanz, Shilo E. "Shy" Born April 24, 1983. Born the Eternal Life March 24, 2019 at the age of 35. Beloved daughter of David and Debra Balfanz. Proud mother of Olive Mae Balfanz. Granddaughter of Loretta M. Bittner and the late William A. Bittner and Arnold E. Balfanz and the late Diane E. Balfanz. Also loved by aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home, Friday, March 29, 2019 from 1 to 6 PM. Funeral Service 6 PM. Shilo enjoyed playing volleyball, hunting, fishing, and her current job. Above all, she loved her daughter immensely.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019