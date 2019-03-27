Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Resources
More Obituaries for Shilo Balfanz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shilo E. "Shy" Balfanz

Notice Condolences Flowers

Shilo E. "Shy" Balfanz Notice
Balfanz, Shilo E. "Shy" Born April 24, 1983. Born the Eternal Life March 24, 2019 at the age of 35. Beloved daughter of David and Debra Balfanz. Proud mother of Olive Mae Balfanz. Granddaughter of Loretta M. Bittner and the late William A. Bittner and Arnold E. Balfanz and the late Diane E. Balfanz. Also loved by aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home, Friday, March 29, 2019 from 1 to 6 PM. Funeral Service 6 PM. Shilo enjoyed playing volleyball, hunting, fishing, and her current job. Above all, she loved her daughter immensely.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now