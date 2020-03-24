Services
Shirely Panosian Notice
New Berlin - Went peacefully home to the Lord on March 21, 2020. She graduated from West Allis Central High School in 1946 and in June of 1948 married Charles (Poni) Panosian. Shirley's love was felt by all: her husband, her children and their families, her mother, her brother's and their families, her in-laws and their families, and of course her friends. Family and friendship provided the conduit for her unfailing kindness. This also extended to the community. A strong force in Shirley's life was pursuing and promoting education. She impacted many in the community through her efforts with the Channel 10 Auction, the West Allis 4-H program, The Mary Linsmeier Teaching Method, The Catholic Family Ministry and The Sunday Preschool Program at Holy Assumption Church. Her final accomplishment was earning her Bachelor's Degree from Alverno College in 1978 at the age of 51. She then went on to become the assistant to the Director of The Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America. She remained at the S.P.E.B.S.Q.S.A. until her retirement. She will be keenly missed by her children: Lynn (Richard) Andrew, Diane (Val) Latham, Lee (Pam), Jeffrey (Carol) and Jack (Kelly). She will be lovingly missed by her 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Shirley will be fondly remembered by her friends and other relatives. Due to these uncertain times, a funeral mass and celebration of her life will be postponed until a future date.

Any Memorials may be sent to the .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020
jsonline