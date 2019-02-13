|
|
Carey, Shirley A. (Nee Feit) Went Home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at the age of 84 years. Beloved wife of Patrick for 64 years. Loving mother of Tim (Pam), Dan (Julie), Julie (Paul) Sulewski and Jennifer (Jim) Cruse. Dear grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Also remembered by other relatives and friends. Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 17, at KIRKLAND CROSSINGS CHAPEL, 700 Quinlan Dr., Pewaukee, from 3 PM until the celebration of life at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to World Vision would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019