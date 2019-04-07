Services
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-0330
Shirley A. Dienberg

Dienberg, Shirley A. (nee Estep) Born to Eternal Life April 1, 2019, age 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Roger W. Dienberg. Dear mother of Janice C. Fogle and the late Thomas F. Dienberg. Loving grandmother of Moriah (Michael) DeBord, Thomas (Caterina) Fogle and Cierra Fogle. Great-grandmother of Dallas, Calleigh, Liliana and Chyanne. Also survived by two sisters, a brother, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private family services were held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019
