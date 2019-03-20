Services
Shirley A. Farley

Shirley A. Farley Notice
Farley, Shirley A. (Nee Rimple) Age 83 years, of Menomonee Falls, Monday, March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Russell. Loving mother of Renee (Patrick) Berger, Brian (Jill), Brett (Mary) and Sharee (Philip) Karinen. Further survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, March 22 at the funeral home from 12 noon until time of Funeral Service at 3 PM. Private burial Town of Lena Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019
