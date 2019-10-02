|
|
Shirley A. (Greiczek) Gaglione
Found eternal peace on September 27, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Beloved wife of Anthony for 63 years. Loving mother of Duane (Debbie), Darrell, Daniel (Geri) and Donald. Dear grandma of Ashely (Bret), Adam (Shaina), Aaron, Anthony (Erin) Nicole (Hans), Samantha (Zachary), Donald Jr. (Miranda), Jenna and Amanda. Great-grandma of Tyson and Jack. Preceded in death by 14 siblings. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Saturday, October 5 from 9 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 11 AM at Blessed Savior Parish, 8545 W. Villard Ave, Milwaukee. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
A special thank you to her caregivers at Heritage Elm Grove and her personal nurses.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019