Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blessed Savior Parish
8545 W. Villard Ave
Milwaukee, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Savior Parish
8545 W. Villard Ave
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Shirley A. (Greiczek) Gaglione


1931 - 2019
Shirley A. (Greiczek) Gaglione Notice
Shirley A. (Greiczek) Gaglione

Found eternal peace on September 27, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Beloved wife of Anthony for 63 years. Loving mother of Duane (Debbie), Darrell, Daniel (Geri) and Donald. Dear grandma of Ashely (Bret), Adam (Shaina), Aaron, Anthony (Erin) Nicole (Hans), Samantha (Zachary), Donald Jr. (Miranda), Jenna and Amanda. Great-grandma of Tyson and Jack. Preceded in death by 14 siblings. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, October 5 from 9 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 11 AM at Blessed Savior Parish, 8545 W. Villard Ave, Milwaukee. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

A special thank you to her caregivers at Heritage Elm Grove and her personal nurses.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
