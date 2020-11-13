Shirley A. Koch (nee Pergelski)
New Berlin - Passed to Eternal Life, Monday, November 9, 2020, age 83 years. Beloved wife of Fredrick Koch. Dear mother of Debbie (Keith Froemming) Koch, Brian (Cindy) Koch, Nancy (Don Barth) Koch, Kim (Wayne) Straus, Donna (Michael) Gundersen. Loving grandmother of Jacob (Megan) Koch, Jared (Rebekah) Koch, Chelsea (Daniel) Hunter, Anthony (Fontes) Sobczak, Melissa (Daniel) Wenzel, Andrea Straus, Ryan (Kayla) Straus, Jess (Nicholas) Stolp, Kayla and Nicholas Gundersen. Dear sister of June Gratz, Betty Murphy, Carol (Robert) Kaiser and Dorothy Pauley. Sister-in-law of Arnold (Elaine) Koch and Raymond Schaefer. Also survived by 15 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, November 20, 2020 at Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Retired employee of Clement Manor.