Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Locksmith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. Locksmith


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley A. Locksmith Notice
Locksmith, Shirley A. (Nee Foseid) Passed away peacefully and entered God's kingdom on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mom of Sue (Mitch) Hardt, the late Dan (Sandra) and Bill (Becky). Proud grandma of 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Mary Ryan and brother Peter (Janine) Foseid. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Shirley requests memorials appreciated to any veterans .

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline