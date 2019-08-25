|
Locksmith, Shirley A. (Nee Foseid) Passed away peacefully and entered God's kingdom on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mom of Sue (Mitch) Hardt, the late Dan (Sandra) and Bill (Becky). Proud grandma of 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Mary Ryan and brother Peter (Janine) Foseid. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Shirley requests memorials appreciated to any veterans .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019