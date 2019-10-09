|
|
Shirley A. Obermann
Germantown - Passed away peacefully with family at her side, September 24, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late LeRoy for 50 years. Loving mother of Lori (Chuck) Spielvogel, Ken (Dianne) Obermann and Steve (Linda) Obermann. Fond grandma of Michael (Tracey) Spielvogel and Chazz Spielvogel, Angie (Tony) Breitbach, Tim (Catherine) Obermann and Doug (Alicia) Obermann. Dear great-grandma of Dakotah, Elizabeth, Jacob, Maxwell, Evelyn, Eleanore, Penelope and Lucy.
Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband Roy, her 2 great-granddaughters Grace and Ariel, her parents and her only brother.
Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Shirley studied and trained as an RN at the Mallinckrodt Nursing School in Chicago and interned at Great Lakes Naval Hospital. She moved to Wisconsin when she met her sweetheart, where they lived more than 50 years in the same house on Venus Ct. in Germantown. She loved nursing locally and later volunteered at Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls.
She struggled with Alzheimer's and dementia her final years.
At Shirley's request, there will be a private memorial service. Memorials can be gifted to any Alzheimer's charity or to Eldercare Cottages or Hometown Hospice. Ken and Dianne, Lori and Chuck want to thank Eldercare's Rosewood Cottage for their amazing love, care and support. In her final days, the fantastic people at Hometown Hospice made her end of life comfortable. Lori and Ken want to send a special thank you to Mary, her shopping friend.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019