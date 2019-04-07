Potisk, Shirley A. (Nee Watkins) Born to Eternal Life March 27, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Herman Potisk. Loving mother of Polly Potisk (the late Daniel Gardea) and Cindy Pries (the late Gregory Pries). Grandmother of Bryan (Jamie) Pries, Catherine Pries, Jennifer Burns, Danielle Serna and Bernadette Gardea. Great Grandmother of Adam Gonzales. Sister of Carol (the late Jim) Snow, Frank (Gloria) Watkins and the late Clarence Watkins Jr. Special friend of Shirley Maciejewski. Further survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Also survived by her grand dogs and cats. Shirley was an avid seamstress and baker. Well known for her oatmeal and peanut butter cookies. She loved to shop, gamble and spend time with her friends at church with the 55 and over club. Her spunk and spirit for life will be missed beyond words. A Memorial Visitation will be held at ST. JOHN PAUL II Parish (St. Helen Church 3307 S. 10th Street, Milw. WI) on Thursday April 11, 2019 from 9:30 - 10:45 with the Funeral Mass to begin at 11 AM. Private interment will be at Good Hope Cemetery in Greenfield. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wisconsin Humane Society. "Thank you mom for letting us be a part of your life. We Love You"



