Shirley A. Robertson
New Berlin - (nee Vollbrecht) February 23, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Duane M. Dear mother of Andrew and Michael Robertson. Aunt of William Robertson and the late John Robertson. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Friday, February 28th at the Harder Funeral Home from 10:30 am until time of Funeral Service at 12:30 pm. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Shirley was a member of Blessed Savior Lutheran Church and a volunteer for the New Berlin Food Pantry for 20 years.
Memorials to the New Berlin Food Pantry or the church are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2020