Serio, Shirley A. (Nee Gomolla) Born to Eternal Life on Friday, February 15, 2019, age 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Roy T. Serio. Dear mother of Kathy (Tom) Creel and Kevin Serio. Loving grandmother of Jessica (John) Zelinski and Kristopher Creel. Favorite spaghetti maker and great-grandmother to Cael and Keagan Zelinski. Further survived by other relatives and beloved friends. Visitation on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 11:30am until Time of Funeral Service at 1:00pm at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa. Procession to Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee will follow for Committal and Entombment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019