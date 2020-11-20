Shirley A. Taddey
Shirley A. Taddey, 83, of Mountain passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Shirley was born March 2, 1937 in Milwaukee the daughter of John and Martha (Tonn) Abraham. She was united in marriage on December 31, 1958 in Milwaukee to Melvin Taddey.
Surviving Shirley are her husband of 62 years, Melvin Taddey; daughters, Robin Taddey, Milwaukee; Carol Blechacz, Merton; Susan (Johnnie) Adams, Mountain; sons, Mark (Karen) Taddey, Big Bend; Melvin Taddey, Mountain; 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Andy Blechacz.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Risen Savior Lutheran Church, Mountain with Pastor Cody Hauch officiating. Burial to follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Wabeno. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to time of service.
Family requests that MASKS BE WORN
Weber-Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome.com