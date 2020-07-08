Shirley A. UherMilwaukee - Shirley A. Uher (nee Krychowiak)Found peace and joined her beloved husband of almost 51 years Matthew Uher Sr. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 70.Beloved mother of Elaine Uher, Debra Fischer and Matthew Joseph Uher "Jr.". Dear grandma of Angel, Kortnie, Brandon and Jacob. Further survived by great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, other relatives and friends.Shirley retired from Briggs & Stratton and worked many seasons at The Deer Place.Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home on Thursday, July 16 from 4 - 7 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM. Burial at St. Adalbert Cemetery.