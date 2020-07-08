1/
Shirley A. Uher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley A. Uher

Milwaukee - Shirley A. Uher (nee Krychowiak)

Found peace and joined her beloved husband of almost 51 years Matthew Uher Sr. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 70.

Beloved mother of Elaine Uher, Debra Fischer and Matthew Joseph Uher "Jr.". Dear grandma of Angel, Kortnie, Brandon and Jacob. Further survived by great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, other relatives and friends.

Shirley retired from Briggs & Stratton and worked many seasons at The Deer Place.

Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home on Thursday, July 16 from 4 - 7 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM. Burial at St. Adalbert Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved