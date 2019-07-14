|
|
Warner, Shirley A. (Nee Entzminger) Age 84. Passed away peacefully in her home on July 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Duane G. Warner. Cherished mother of Stephanie (Joseph) Dunn, Gordon (Liza) Warner, and Stacy (Jon) Voss. Proud grandmother of Jason, Nicole, Jacob, Andrew, Ethan, Garrett (Marissa Widenski), Bryan, and Marc. Great-grandmother of Stephanie, Jaclyn, Kylee, Aleeza, and Kamryn. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She is now reunited in Heaven with her husband, Duane and son, Kurt. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM. If desired, memorials to Aurora at Home Hospice / Southern Lakes appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019