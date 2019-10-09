Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
Shirley A. (Riggs) Webber

Shirley A. (Riggs) Webber Notice
Shirley A. Webber (Nee Riggs)

Waukesha - Passed away October 4, 2019, age 77 years. Dear mother of Scott (Rae Jean), Steven (Jill) and Stacey (Victoria) Webber. Grandmother of Katherine (Nick) Williams, Elizabeth, Josiah, Victoria, Chris, Joshua, Hannah and Nathan Webber. Loving sister of Sharon (Reuben) Schlipp and Barry (Irene) Riggs. Sister-in-law of Lois Riggs and June Meyer. Further survived by Donald Webber, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Lenore Riggs and brothers Roger and Ronald Riggs.

Shirley was a graduate of Wisconsin Lutheran High School. She lived many years on the east coast. Shirley was a dancer and enjoyed playing tennis and volunteered her time helping the blind.

Visitation Friday October 11, 2019, from 10 AM - 12PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, ( 4 blocks south of I-94 on the corner of J and JJ), with Funeral Services at 12 Noon. Interment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019
