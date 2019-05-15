Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM
WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK Chapel of the Chimes
13235 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM
WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK Chapel of the Chimes
13235 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI
Bergholte, Shirley Ann (Nee Cullen) Passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019, age 84. Preceded in death by her husband John F. Bergholte and grandson Calvin J. Penner. Dear mother of Jo M. Bergholte (Tim Braun), Jonni L. Penner (Carl), Jason K. Bergholte (Amanda Stachowiak), and Justin J. Bergholte (Andrea Torp). Loving grandmother of Chelsey and Alex Bills, Melanie R. Penner. Memorial Gathering at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield on Friday, May 17, at 3:00 PM. Service at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Care-Age of Brookfield are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 15, 2019
jsonline