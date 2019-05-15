|
|
Bergholte, Shirley Ann (Nee Cullen) Passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019, age 84. Preceded in death by her husband John F. Bergholte and grandson Calvin J. Penner. Dear mother of Jo M. Bergholte (Tim Braun), Jonni L. Penner (Carl), Jason K. Bergholte (Amanda Stachowiak), and Justin J. Bergholte (Andrea Torp). Loving grandmother of Chelsey and Alex Bills, Melanie R. Penner. Memorial Gathering at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield on Friday, May 17, at 3:00 PM. Service at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Care-Age of Brookfield are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 15, 2019