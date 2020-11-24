1/1
Shirley Ann Blankenheim
1936 - 2020
Shirley Ann Blankenheim

(Nee Dollhopf) Born to Eternal Life on November 12, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born in Milwaukee, WI on June 1, 1936.

Beloved wife to Roy Leonard Blankenheim for 61 years.

Loving brother Douglas "Bud" Dollhopf. Caring mother to Roy "Randy" (Shelly) , Kevin (Kathy), and Brian (Tammy) Blankenheim. Loving grandma to Brittany, Tyler, Evan, Andy, and Levi Blankenheim.

Further survived by dear cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation Friday, December 4, at Elmbrook Church, 777 Barker Rd., Brookfield, from 10 AM until time of Service at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park, 14875 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Association are welcome. Alz.org/nca/donate






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Elmbrook Church
DEC
4
Service
11:00 AM
Elmbrook Church
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
