Shirley Ann Blankenheim
(Nee Dollhopf) Born to Eternal Life on November 12, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born in Milwaukee, WI on June 1, 1936.
Beloved wife to Roy Leonard Blankenheim for 61 years.
Loving brother Douglas "Bud" Dollhopf. Caring mother to Roy "Randy" (Shelly) , Kevin (Kathy), and Brian (Tammy) Blankenheim. Loving grandma to Brittany, Tyler, Evan, Andy, and Levi Blankenheim.
Further survived by dear cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation Friday, December 4, at Elmbrook Church, 777 Barker Rd., Brookfield, from 10 AM until time of Service at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park, 14875 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Association
are welcome. Alz.org/nca/donate