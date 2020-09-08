1/
Shirley Ann Jacobs
Shirley Ann Jacobs

Shirley Ann (nee Timm) Jacobs passed away peacefully on Friday August 28, 2020. She was born May 1, 1938 in Milwaukee, WI to Fred and Myrtle Timm. She graduated from South Division High School. She married Jessie Jerome Jacobs on June 23, 1956 in Milwaukee WI. They were married for 58 years. She loved Patsy Cline, bowling, dogs, and doing the Charleston.

Shirley was preceded in death by: her husband, Jessie Jacobs; her son, Scott Jacobs, Scott's girlfriend, Tammy DeVerney; and her daughter-in-law, Sue Jacobs.

Shirley is survived by her children: Randal (Irina) Jacobs, Jeffery (Linda) Jacobs, Michael Jacobs, and Vicki Jo (Kevin) Hach.

Her grandchildren: Johnathon (Sherri) Jacobs, Timothy (Shannon) Jacobs, Benjamin (Rachel) Jacobs, Melissa Burg, Jessica (Gary) Asmus, Michael Jacobs Jr., Kevin (Jennifer Keul) Hach Jr., and Zachary Hach.

And great grandchildren: Marissa, Porsche, Ambrosia, Alexander, Holly, Steven, Carley, Kylie, Caitlyn, Gabrielle, Logan, Jesse, Dymen, and Isabella.

Thanks to Linda Kolbow Kleinfeldt (niece) who shared a special bond with our mother. Further survived by other friends and relatives.

A special thanks to Vicki Jo Hach for being our Mom's caregiver.

As per Shirley's wishes she will be cremated and private services will be held at a later date.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
