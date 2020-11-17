1/1
Shirley Ann Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Ann Johnson

Milwaukee - Shirley Ann Johnson was born November 29, 1939 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to the late Gerald and Charlotte Rhoades. She was born to Eternal life on November 12, 2020 to join her loving Husband. She was married to her late husband Armin L Johnson for 61 years. She was a Loving sister to Nancy(Carroll) Rhoades and Mary Jane (late Joseph) Rhoades and eleven late siblings. Survived by her children Sandy (Rick) Deel, Christine (Adrian) Anderson, Wanda (Bill) Sanchez, Dawn (Richard) Loether and Armin Johnson. Survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends. Shirley loved her family more than anything, she had a big heart and loved to be surrounded by her family. She will be missed deeply and the memories of her will forever be cherished. Services will be at a later date due to Covid.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peace Of Mind Funeral & Cremation Services
5325 W Greenfield Ave
West Allis, WI 53214
(414) 453-1562
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peace Of Mind Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved