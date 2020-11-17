Shirley Ann JohnsonMilwaukee - Shirley Ann Johnson was born November 29, 1939 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to the late Gerald and Charlotte Rhoades. She was born to Eternal life on November 12, 2020 to join her loving Husband. She was married to her late husband Armin L Johnson for 61 years. She was a Loving sister to Nancy(Carroll) Rhoades and Mary Jane (late Joseph) Rhoades and eleven late siblings. Survived by her children Sandy (Rick) Deel, Christine (Adrian) Anderson, Wanda (Bill) Sanchez, Dawn (Richard) Loether and Armin Johnson. Survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends. Shirley loved her family more than anything, she had a big heart and loved to be surrounded by her family. She will be missed deeply and the memories of her will forever be cherished. Services will be at a later date due to Covid.