Reith, Shirley Ann 81, of Germantown, WI was received into the Lord's arms graciously and peacefully on Saturday July 20, 2019 at Ellen's Home, Germantown, WI. She is home with our Heavenly Father. To God be the Glory. She will be missed dearly. Shirley's family was the pride and joy of her life. She enjoyed reading, Bible study, fishing, vacationing in Arizona with her husband, and visiting with family and friends. Shirley was preceded in death by husband Jerome and son Ronald. She is survived by daughters Kathleen (Robert) Rich, Karen (Brian) McEathron, Kristine (Scott) Eastman, Son Robert (Sue) Reith, and daughter-in-law Dawn Reith. She is also survived by loving grandchildren Lauren (Ryan), Nicole (Greg), Justin (Liz), Kara (Josh), Katie, Kyle, Kirsten, Austin, Kayla (David), Ricky, Ashley, and great grandson Edward, along with beloved sister Gloria, brother Wayne, and nephew Michael (Stephanie). Private Celebration of her life will be held at a later date by the immediate family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019
