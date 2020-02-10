|
Shirley Ann Rich
(Nee Wojciechowski) Passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020, at age 77. Loving wife of Daniel for 51 years. Beloved Mother of Denise (Fredrick) Neumaier and Darren (Sheila) Rich. Proud Grandmother of Jeremy, Jacqueline, Caroline, Jonathan, Zachary, and Olivia. Dear sister-in-law of Nancy (Gerald) Kress. Also loved by her nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
Shirley loved watching old classic movies and spending time with her grandchildren.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, February 14, from 4-6:45PM. Vigil at 7PM. Additional visitation at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Harwell Ave., Waukesha, on Saturday at 10AM until time of Funeral Mass at 11AM. Procession to St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020