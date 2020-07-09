1/
Shirley Ann Sibilski
Shirley Ann Sibilski, age 85, of Coon Rapids, MN and previously of Willard, WI, passed away on July 2, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert Sibilski, and her grandson, Marcus Alfini. She will be deeply missed by her children, Robert Sibilski, Jr. (Jeraldine), Susan Sibilski and Sandy Sibilski; grandchildren, Nicholas Alfini and William Sibilski; niece Laurie Paul, grand nephews Justin Paul, Matthew Paul and Mike Paul; super friend Kelli Covey and many relatives and good friends. Private service and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on July 16, 2020.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
